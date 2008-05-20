New appointments at Avnet Memec in Europe

Avnet Memec has appointed Marc Artigas as Country Director France. He will take over from Philippe Fremont who has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President for Western Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, France and Iberia.

Marc Artigas will report to Philippe Fremont, who joins the Avnet Memec management team with immediate effect and reports directly to Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec. Both Fremont and Artigas are based at the Avnet Memec’s Paris office in Palaiseau.



Philippe Fremont and Marc Artigas have many years’ experience in the semiconductor industry. Fremont has held a variety of positions on the supplier side as well as at distribution companies. Prior to his recent promotion, Fremont was Country Director France at Avnet Memec and was mainly responsible for establishing and extending Avnet Memec’s presence within the French market.



Marc Artigas joins Avnet Memec from Azzurri, a UK-based distributor acquired by Avnet at the beginning of 2008. He co-founded Azzurri Ltd in 1997 and subsequently established Azzurri France where he held the position of Managing Director. Following the acquisition of Micropuissance in 2005, Marc integrated the company into Azzurri France.