Freescale lay off 47 in Cork

Semiconductor manufacturer Freescale will lay off 47 employees at its design and innovation centre in Cork, Ireland.

All 47 employees at the design and innovation centre in Cork are graduates. The design centre is expected to close down in September this year. The Staff was informed that management was beginning a period of consultations, reports RTE. The work from the design centre in Cork will be transferred to the US,