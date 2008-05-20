McNamara said: Flextronics<br>revenue up 15% this year

Flextronics CEO Mr Mike McNamara told Reuters that the company will increase revenue by up to 15 % this year. The increase in revenue will be made through by expanding into new markets.

"The macroeconomic downturn doesn't mean we can't continue to grow," Mr McNamara told Reuters. The company will be less optimistic on acquisitions this year as it focuses on integrating previous acquisitions, McNamara said. Flextronics makes mobile phones for Sony-Ericsson as well as printers and server computers for Hewlett-Packard.