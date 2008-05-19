Mirtec Europe established

Equipment maker Mirtec has launched its new European branch, which will be based in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, UK.

Mr David Bennett, Managing Director at Mirtec Europe, told evertiq that the Sales, Marketing and Support office will employ 6 staff and operate from its base in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, UK. Mirtec Europe will support both distribution partners and customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.