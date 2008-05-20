MikroMakarna to invest & doubles capacity

EMS provider MikroMakarna have increased its turnover by 60% since 2006. This has resulted in the need to expansion capacity and efficiency in the company’s plant in Pajala, Northern Sweden. The newest round of investments is said to be around €600.000.

“This investment is made primarily to manage the continued capacity increase. At the same time, these new machines will increase accuracy, offer a better process control and ultimately a higher level of quality”, says Mikael Isaksson, marketing manager at MikroMakarna. The investment includes:



Pick and place machine from Siemens with new technology in both software- and hardware. This will double the capacity within pick and place.



To increase the capacity on medical electronics, a reflow oven from Rehm has been installed. The oven is of the same type as the previous one and is equipped with software for capability measurement and traceability.



Scanditron has delivered Gridlock HD to increase speed in the SMT lines. This installment shortens change-over time

for the DEK screen printer.



Scanditron has also upgraded the Orbotech inspection equipment. The software can now be used in a Windows

environment. According to MikroMakarna, it is 8 times faster to run an inspection program now. All programming

is done offline.