Anglia appoints new business<br>development Manager

Anglia has strengthened the management team of its Anglia Displays division with the appointment of Iftikhar (Ify) Hussain as Business Development Manager.

His role will involve carving out new business opportunities for Anglia’s portfolio of LCD displays and supporting products, including those from Hitachi and the recently announced Sharp franchise.



Hussain joins Anglia from Digital Displays, where he was Sales Manager responsible for key accounts and for managing the sales force across the UK, Ireland and part of Europe. Prior to his he had worked in sales and product management roles with a number of display manufacturers and distributors, including Densitron and Anders Electronics.



Mr Hussain has a BSc in Applied Physics and an MSc in Electronic and Computer Based System Design and is a keen sportsman with a particular interest in cricket.