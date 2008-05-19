Foxconn to invest $100 million in Russia

Foxconn said that in could invest close to $100 million within the next few years in the St. Petersburg project in Russia.

HP on the other side did not diclose how much it would commit to the project, reports the Russian Times. Both companies have a long history of cooperation. Foxconn already produces personal computers for HP in Taipei. The same factory also produces mobile phones for Nokia and the PlayStation 2 for Sony.