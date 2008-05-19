Electronics Production | May 19, 2008
Flextronics appoints new CFO
Flextronics announced that Thomas J. Smach is resigning as chief financial officer to pursue other interests outside the Company effective June 30, 2008. Paul Read, who most recently served as executive vice president of finance for Flextronics worldwide operations will be appointed to chief financial officer upon Mr. Smach's departure.
Mike McNamara, chief executive officer of Flextronics, stated, "Paul is a highly respected member of our senior leadership team and has worked directly for me as a trusted advisor for most of his thirteen year career at Flextronics. He has worked closely with Tom for many years and based on his in-depth understanding of Flextronics and outstanding record of financial and operations management, Paul is the natural successor to the role of CFO of Flextronics.."
Paul Read's extensive experience in senior financial roles is most recently defined by his tenure with Flextronics. He will bring to the position of CFO a strong financial management and operations background, having held a variety of financial roles of increasing importance with the Company since 1995. Mr. Read has led many critical initiatives while at Flextronics, most recently serving as the lead executive responsible for the integration of the Solectron acquisition. Prior to joining Flextronics, he held various financial positions with Allied Steel and Wire, STI Telecommunications and Associated British Foods. Mr. Read graduated from the University of Wales, Newport with a degree in Business and Finance and is a qualified member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
