iPhone second generation<br>PCB suppliers revealed

Apple is expected to launch its second generation of the iPhone this month. Apple has decided which companies that will supply the PCBs.

According to industry sources - Nanya, Tripod, Foxconn and Foxlink have received orders from Apple. These companies will start shipping in May. Tripod and Compeq has not comment on being selected. Unimicron did produce motherboards for the first generation of iPhone however the company has not yet been selected for the second generation.