Assel completes additional production<br>plant in Poland

Poland based EMS provider Assel has completed the construction of its additional production facility of 4500m2, with an aim to allocate new production projects.

For many years Assel Ltd partners with customers from Europe, USA and Asia. The European customer base includes mostly Scandinavian and UK customers.



According to Jaroslaw Prolejko, founder and Managing Director of Assel Ltd, “Envisions and aims at offering a complete portfolio of assembly processes, beyond thus far offered EMS, with new processes including mechanical and electromechanical assembly. New space is equipped with high quality fully ESD protected floor and linked with older space dedicated for storage, engineering and office. “



The company currently employs 250 people and operates two production sites located in the suburbs of Gdansk in Northern Poland. Site number one is dedicated exclusively to PCBA, servicing predominately smaller and medium projects, while site number two is prepared to service variety of projects including box-built, cabinet assembly as well as afore mentioned mechanical and electromechanical assembly.