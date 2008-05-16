Foxconn’ Russian plant to produce<br>40000 units per month

Evertiq reported earlier that Foxconn is building a plant - jointly with Hewlett-Packard - in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to the latest reports, the initial plant capacity will reach 40 thousand units a month.

In the first stage, the production plant will focus on assembling computers mainly for orders by Hewlett-Packard. The plant will assemble notebooks, desktops and servers, RB reports. Production at the plant will initially be available for the domestic market. However, in future the production is aimed at export too.