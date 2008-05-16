EADS: no interest in alliance with Thales

The European Agency EADS has announced that it has no interest in an alliance with French defence group Thales.

Reuters quotes the EADS spokesperson saying, that “such a partnership is not on the agenda.”



Herve Guillou, Head of Defence, had announced earlier that EADS was looking to consolidate the segment and was looking at US companies. "It could be Thales, it could be other companies. We are open to everything.“, said Mr Guillou. "Thales has been our friend for many years."



The EADS spokesperson said that the announcement of Mr Guillou was in no way a picture of the strategic planning of the group.