Xignal appoints new director of operations

Xignal Technologies, the high performance mixed signal semiconductor company, has announced the appointment of Sean Moynagh as Director of Operations.

In this role Moynagh will establish and manage Xignal’s manufacturing infrastructure and accelerate Xignal's transition from an IP licensing company to fabless semiconductor business. Moynagh joins the company from ST Microelectronics where he was responsible for production of wireless integrated circuits. He has over 20 years' semiconductor experience, primarily in production and test, with blue-chip and start-up companies including Analog Devices, Amkor, Robert Bosch, CS2 and, most recently, Synad Technologies - a company acquired by ST Microelectronics in 2004.



Xignal Technologies AG develops and markets mixed-signal ICs that enable new system architectures through significant improvements in performance and in power consumption.