Elcoteq Estonia to see<br>volume increase in September

Jaanus Pauts, communications manager of Elcoteq in Tallinn said that the production volume at the plant will increase again in September this year.

If necessary, factory workers will be called back ahead of schedule, said DV. Evertiq reported earlier that Elcoteq was negotiating compulsory holiday with partial wages for its workforce.



The company is currently restructuring its facilities in Mexico and Estonia in order to improve production efficiency. Elcoteq said that the Estonian plant will be the most efficient European plant for the company.