Foxconn to start building<br>Russian plant tomorrow

Evertiq reported earlier that Foxconn plans to open a plant - jointly with Hewlett-Packard - in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to the latest reports, the construction will start tomorrow. The facility is expected to open during the first quarter of 2009.

In the first stage, the production plant will focus on assembling computers mainly for orders by Hewlett-Packard. The next stages will be, that the production range at the plant will expand.



Production at the plant will be available for both domestic consumption and for export. The total investment, including the purchase of land and the construction of the plant, is around 50 million U.S.