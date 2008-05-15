ASSET aligns company, technology & products with embedded instrumentation

Responding to the increasing momentum in the electronics industry toward embedded instrumentation, ASSET InterTech is positioning the company, its products and its technologies to provide open tools for embedded instrumentation in design validation, test and debug applications.

Many of the established validation and test technologies are inadequate or ineffective for high-speed chips, I/O buses and systems. Moreover, new chip geometries at 45 nanometers (nm) or smaller, as well as chip-level packaging technologies like system-in-package (SiP) are making validation, test and debug very difficult, if not impossible with traditional technologies. Building on its non-intrusive boundary-scan structural test based on the IEEE 1149.1 JTAG standard, ASSET has enhanced its ScanWorks platform over the last several years with embedded instrumentation capabilities.



"This is a natural transition for ASSET as we've been involved with embedded test and diagnostic technologies since the mid-1990s," Woppman said. "Now, because of advancements in chips and circuit boards, embedded instrumentation is emerging as the most viable and efficient way to perform design validation, test and debug. In general, the trajectory of the industry has been moving toward non-intrusive methodologies for more than 15 years."