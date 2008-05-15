1000 staff to go at Freescale in Scotland

Employees and union officials have voiced their anger over the treatment from the Freescale management and claimed they are treated with ‘utter contempt’.

The US-based electronics company had earlier announced that it had failed to find a buyer for its Kelvin Industrial Estate operation in East Kilbride, Scotland. And despite company claims that three alternative options will now be looked at, staff were faced with loosing their jobs, reports the iclanarkshire.



One employee at the Freescale production facility told the News: “We’ve known all along the plant wouldn’t be sold and any talk of the factory continuing as normal is just nonsense. Management say they’ll be consulting with us on different routes the firm can take, but we’re not that naive. What I really wish is that we were just told the truth and kept fully aware of the company’s position. At least if we were given a possible timeline for redundancies then people could start planning for the future. As it stands we’re just left in limbo and I and many others feel as though we’ve been treated with utter contempt.”



The company has now formally began its consultation process with employees.