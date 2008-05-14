MED increases North American Sales Resource

MicroEmissive Displays (MED) is extending its distribution partnership with the Spectrum Electronics Group to include technical sales and marketing support in North America. Coverage will be provided by Spectrum’s strategic partner, Solutions in Silicon.

Announcing the extension of the agreement Bill Miller, CEO at MED commented, “North America is a key market for MED and we are seeing increased interest from the OEM and design communities in the region. Extending our agreement

with Spectrum to include its partner Solutions in Silicon will enable us to provide our customers in the USA with increased technical sales expertise and improved design support.”



Nigel Watts, group managing director for Spectrum continued, “The continuing globalisation of the electronics industry demands that sales organisations extend their customer reach outside their traditional comfort zones, a significant challenge for companies both financially and from an effective coverage perspective. Solutions in Silicon is very well established in its domestic markets and our reciprocal agreement with the company enables us to provide MED with immediate access to an experienced and knowledgeable sales resource in North America.”



Solutions in Silicon is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has established a network of sales operations throughout North America. The company was founded by Jim Schenck and Matthew Nord to provide sales and marketing operations to OEM- companies in the mobile, computing, media player, personal storage and GPS markets.