BT awards set-top box contract to Pace

Pace Group has been awarded a new contract by BT for its next-generation V-box. This contract follows BT’s previous contract with the set-top box division of Royal Philips Electronics, which was recently acquired by Pace.

Pace will supply advanced second-generation hybrid personal video recorders (PVRs) for the BT Vision IPTV service. The HD-capable V-Box PVR will provide access for up to 40 Freeview TV channels and 30 radio channels, the ability to record an average of 80 hours of content, on-demand access to a huge library of films, TV shows, music videos and sport and a range of interactive applications.



Dan Marks, BT Vision CEO commented: “We are very pleased to announce this contract, working with the team that launched the first-generation V-Box. Our medium-term goal is to secure two to three million subscribers for our BT Vision service and we are looking forward to making this vision a reality in co-operation with Pace.”



Neil Gaydon, Chief Executive Officer of Pace, added: ““The hybrid model of providing the latest interactive services, alongside digital terrestrial programming, is a very compelling one. We are excited to be working with BT to bring this advanced product to market.”



Deliveries are expected to commence in 2009.