Ericsson receive order in El Salvador

America Movil, one of the largest telecommunications operators in Latin America, has contracted Ericsson for a total upgrade of its fixed network to the Ericsson Telephony Softswitch solution in El Salvador.

This project will allow AMX to evolve its current network to a Next Generation Network. This is the second Ericsson Telephony Softswitch contract that Ericsson has won in Central America and Caribbean. Previously, in 2004, Ericsson was selected by AMX to provide the same solution in Guatemala. Actually, Ericsson is the only supplier who has sold Next Generation Networks in this region.



According to the contract, Ericsson will upgrade AMX's core network from circuit-switched technology, based on AXE-10 exchanges, to a future proof IP-based Softswitch solution. Ericsson will also provide the related implementation and support services. The commercial launch will be in Q3, 2005.



Ericsson's Telephony Softswitch solution will cover the complete fixed line telephony network including local, transit and international network layers. The overall solution will benefit both AMX networks in El Salvador and Guatemala.