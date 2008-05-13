Prism supplies PCBs for new<br>South African rapid transit scheme

St. Ives-based contract electronics manufacturer Prism Electronics is supplying printed circuit board assemblies for rail signalling equipment which will form part of the infrastructure to support the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Prism has received an initial order for 400 PCBs from ERB South Africa. ERB is manufacturing rail signalling equipment for the Gautrain Rapid Rail Link project - one of the largest rail engineering projects of its kind in the world. Prism was selected to supply PCBs for the project because it is already a trusted supplier for other projects in the rail signalling sector.



The tested PCB assemblies are essential to the 'brains' of the Gautrain rail control signalling equipment. The equipment comprises receivers, incorporating Prism assemblies, and transmitters fitted to rail track and to rolling stock.



The Gautrain Rapid Rail Link was given the go ahead in 2005 with the main construction of the project beginning early in 2007. It is set for completion in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.



Originally conceived to ease traffic congestion in South Africa's economic hub, Gautrain will link Pretoria in the North with Johannesburg's Park Station in the South of the corridor in the Gauteng Province. There will also be a link to OR Tambo International Airport, which serves both Pretoria and Johannesburg.