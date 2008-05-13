Tyco to sell RF & Subsystem business

Tyco Electronics has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Radio Frequency Components and Subsystem business to Cobham Defense Electronic Systems, a subsidiary of Cobham, for $425 million in cash.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2008.



The sale of the Radio Frequency Components and Subsystem business is consistent with Tyco Electronics' strategy to divest certain businesses in an effort to streamline its portfolio and reallocate resources to its core operations. This business, which formerly was part of Tyco Electronics' Wireless Systems segment, is classified as a discontinued operation and the results of the business are reported accordingly.



The Radio Frequency Components and Subsystem business, with approximately 2,000 employees primarily located at 11 locations throughout the U.S. and Europe, designs, manufactures and markets amplifiers, antennas, attenuators, diodes, signal generators, limiters, transistors, modulators and mixers; and microwave and millimeter wave integrated circuits for the aerospace, defense and commercial markets.