TVAB's plant in Poland is ready in September

evertiq reported earlier that TVAB is finishing the construction of its new plant in Poland. The plant will be ready to start production in September this year.

To increase delivery performance TVAB can now offer direct delivery from its Polish plant. With this new facility, TVAB is also able to introduce ‘Lean Manufacturing’ to its production process. TVAB reported a turnover of about €29 million in 2007.