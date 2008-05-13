EN ElectronicNetwork's Executive retires

Mister Rüdiger Hornhardt has left the executive board of the EN ElectronicNetwork according to schedule on the 30th April 2008.

With his partner, Dieter Lenhard, Mister Hornhardt founded the EN ElectronicNetwork in 2002 and expanded the synergies as well as integrated the activities of the EN sites into the network of today’s EN ElectronicNetwork group successfully.



Over the last couple of years the revenues have been increasing solidly and amount to approximately €200 million in 2007 with more than 1.000 employees and in total 60 trainees at the sites.



Furthermore Mister Hornhardt will support the EN group as general manager of three sites. The supervisory board and the members of the executive board thanked Mister Hornhardt for his long lasting activities as cofounder and member of the executive board of the EN ElectronicNetwork group. Without the consistent development of activities driven by him and his partner the EN ElectronicNetwork group in its today’s size and market mindshare would not be imaginable.