Cissoid and Trentsetter in agreement

Cissoid and Trendsetter Electronics jointly announce they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the United States of America and Mexico, effective May 1st 2008.

"Cissoid solidifies Trendsetter’s position within the “Down-Hole Tool” (DHT) power supply market, providing a key technology and the ability to supply every component for the high temperature power supply" said Carol Williams, President & CEO at Trendsetter. "Reliable operation beyond 150º C is a core focus of Trendsetter Electronics. By signing Cissoid, we can now address the -55º to 225º C design requirements. This is critical for the exploration of deepest Oil reserves and of Space."



“Trendsetter Electronics has strong roots in the High Temperature Electronics arena. They understand the needs of this demanding market and their supply chain will help our customers to manage delivery lead-times, stocks and all logistics matters“ stated Tony Denayer, CEO at Cissoid.