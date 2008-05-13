Applied Materials in agreement with T-Solar

Applied Materials has signed a multiyear agreement to provide the SunFab Performance Service to T-Solar Global of Spain for the Applied SunFab Thin Film Line.

Using 5.7m2 glass panels, the SunFab Line can reduce the cost of utility-scale photovoltaic installations by more than 20%.



As part of this service agreement, Applied will manage and optimize T-Solar’s SunFab Line performance with a wide variety of engineering, logistics, technology and automation software solutions. In addition to all preventive and corrective maintenance and complete parts management, Applied will provide continuous improvement programs and total factory optimization to enable low operating cost and on-going productivity gains.



In 2007, T-Solar became the first company in Europe to order an Applied SunFab Thin Film production line. The line is expected to have a nominal rated capacity of 40 megawatts per year when fully operational, enabling T-Solar to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market in Spain for photovoltaic installations.