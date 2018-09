JTAG Technologies strengthens its support to French market

JTAG Technologies B.V has expanded its marketing and sales efforts in France by opening an own office as per May 1st, 2005 to directly serve the French market and JTAG Technologies’ partners in the French market.

“Due to the increased demand of our clients for support and raising business opportunities, France was clearly on our list to expand our services. For instance, we just launched the French version of our website, www.jtag.com , and we will see much more activities later this year in order to keep the strong bonds with our clients,” said Victor Fernandes, the new Area Manager for France.“With the opening of the new JTAG Technologies’ office,” said Sylvain Roussel, Manager of Test and systems at MB-Electronique, JTAG Technologies’ Manufacturing Representative in France, “we get a new dimension in the French market and a closer partnership. The continued relationship with JTAG Technologies, the local JTAG Technologies support and with JTAG’s Authorized Application Providers SIREN and ISIS-MPP Nantes for sub-contracting engineering work for boundary-scan test and in-system programming, we have a strong boundary-scan alliance to address and to support the whole spectrum of needs our customers in all industry segments in the market.”JTAG Technologies, with the corporate headquarters in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, is a global specialist in boundary-scan (IEEE Standard 1149.1) products. The company delivers software and hardware tools for test preparation, test execution, test result analysis, and in-system programming applications. JTAG Technologies has offices in China, Finland, France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States of America and serves a wide variety of electronics manufacturers in industries such as communications, medical electronics, avionics, defence, and automotive.MB Electronique is based in BUC and operates 3 offices in France, each of them carrying an experience of Testing, Measurement and Device supply (RF and Opto).ISIS-MPP Nantes is specialised in board test solutions for the electronics industry, ISIS-MPP provides stand alone and integrated JTAG test development using the complete range of JTAG Technologies’ products.SIREN provides solutions in the test bench development, in-situ and functional. In each case, SIREN integrates JTAG Technologies tools.