SMT & Inspection | June 01, 2005
JTAG Technologies strengthens its support to French market
JTAG Technologies B.V has expanded its marketing and sales efforts in France by opening an own office as per May 1st, 2005 to directly serve the French market and JTAG Technologies’ partners in the French market.
“Due to the increased demand of our clients for support and raising business opportunities, France was clearly on our list to expand our services. For instance, we just launched the French version of our website, www.jtag.com, and we will see much more activities later this year in order to keep the strong bonds with our clients,” said Victor Fernandes, the new Area Manager for France.
“With the opening of the new JTAG Technologies’ office,” said Sylvain Roussel, Manager of Test and systems at MB-Electronique, JTAG Technologies’ Manufacturing Representative in France, “we get a new dimension in the French market and a closer partnership. The continued relationship with JTAG Technologies, the local JTAG Technologies support and with JTAG’s Authorized Application Providers SIREN and ISIS-MPP Nantes for sub-contracting engineering work for boundary-scan test and in-system programming, we have a strong boundary-scan alliance to address and to support the whole spectrum of needs our customers in all industry segments in the market.”
JTAG Technologies, with the corporate headquarters in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, is a global specialist in boundary-scan (IEEE Standard 1149.1) products. The company delivers software and hardware tools for test preparation, test execution, test result analysis, and in-system programming applications. JTAG Technologies has offices in China, Finland, France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States of America and serves a wide variety of electronics manufacturers in industries such as communications, medical electronics, avionics, defence, and automotive.
MB Electronique is based in BUC and operates 3 offices in France, each of them carrying an experience of Testing, Measurement and Device supply (RF and Opto).
ISIS-MPP Nantes is specialised in board test solutions for the electronics industry, ISIS-MPP provides stand alone and integrated JTAG test development using the complete range of JTAG Technologies’ products.
SIREN provides solutions in the test bench development, in-situ and functional. In each case, SIREN integrates JTAG Technologies tools.
“With the opening of the new JTAG Technologies’ office,” said Sylvain Roussel, Manager of Test and systems at MB-Electronique, JTAG Technologies’ Manufacturing Representative in France, “we get a new dimension in the French market and a closer partnership. The continued relationship with JTAG Technologies, the local JTAG Technologies support and with JTAG’s Authorized Application Providers SIREN and ISIS-MPP Nantes for sub-contracting engineering work for boundary-scan test and in-system programming, we have a strong boundary-scan alliance to address and to support the whole spectrum of needs our customers in all industry segments in the market.”
JTAG Technologies, with the corporate headquarters in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, is a global specialist in boundary-scan (IEEE Standard 1149.1) products. The company delivers software and hardware tools for test preparation, test execution, test result analysis, and in-system programming applications. JTAG Technologies has offices in China, Finland, France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States of America and serves a wide variety of electronics manufacturers in industries such as communications, medical electronics, avionics, defence, and automotive.
MB Electronique is based in BUC and operates 3 offices in France, each of them carrying an experience of Testing, Measurement and Device supply (RF and Opto).
ISIS-MPP Nantes is specialised in board test solutions for the electronics industry, ISIS-MPP provides stand alone and integrated JTAG test development using the complete range of JTAG Technologies’ products.
SIREN provides solutions in the test bench development, in-situ and functional. In each case, SIREN integrates JTAG Technologies tools.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments