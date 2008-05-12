Freescale cannot find buyer for Scottish plant

Unite, Scotland's largest trade union has condemned management at Freescale Semiconductors after they announced a buyer could not be found to continue production at the East Kilbride plant.

Up to 900 skilled jobs now look under severe threat at the plant which produces embedded chips to provide intelligence for products ranging from car engines to mobile phones.



Jimmy Farrelly, Unite Senior Industrial Officer, said, "The announcement comes as no surprise but Unite has continuously asked Freescale to come clean over the future of plant for more than a year now. Despite management claims that they were actively looking for a buyer to save the plant there has been an unacceptable veil of secrecy over their actions.



The Scottish Government must take immediate action to develop a proper strategy for sustainable, skilled employment in area that has been ravaged by the decline of manufacturing."



Freescale was spun out of Motorola in 2004 which had been manufacturing at East Kilbride since 1969. The company was acquired in 2006 by the venture capitalist groups, Blackstone, Texas Pacific, Carlyle & Permira.