Elcoteq lays off 28-29 workers in Estonia

evertiq reported last week that Elcoteq has decided to initiate procedures with its Tallinn-based personnel regarding compulsory holiday with partial pay and personnel reductions. Some 330 persons will be affected. According to latest reports Elcoteq will lays off 28-29 white-collar workers in Tallinn, Estonia. 300 will be sent to a partially paid compulsory vacation for summer.

Both white-collar workers and line workers are to be sent on compulsory vacation. Jaanus Pauts, communications manager for Elcoteq Tallinn, stated that due to the changes in business areas, there will be changes at all levels of the corporation, said bbn. Virge Messer, from the Labor Inspectorate, said that they received an application from Elcoteq to send 300 employees on compulsory holidays. A final decision about the request will be made on May, 19.