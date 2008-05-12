Mania Technologie files for further insolvencies

In the framework of the restructuring of the Mania Group it has been necessary for the two 100 % subsidiaries, Mania Deutschland and Mania Entwicklungsgesellschaft to file for insolvency.

Mr. Arno Wolf, lawyer in Kronberg im Taunus, has been appointed preliminary administrator.



Insolvency has been filed to protect the assets of these companies. Both subsidiaries only play a supporting role in the operative daily business, their necessary continuing support for the total group has been secured by the filing for insolvency.



The restructuring process in the insolvency proceedings continues. At the moment talks are taking place with all parties involved and interested.



With the exception of the Production Systems Division in the USA, our operative companies are working as usual. In particular the Business Division Outsourcing is continuing to provide our customers with all services at its usual high standard.