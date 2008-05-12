The electronics industry in Malta has changed

The contribution of Malta’s manufacturing output has not decreased as some might state, but rather it has increased by migrating to higher value adding activities, reports the Malta Independent Online.

The manufacturing output in the apparel industry has migrated, among others, to the electronics manufacturing sector. This has offered a much higher value and thus is more beneficial to the national economy, says the newspaper.



It says that although the volume has decreased over the past, the number of sectors has increased. So the overall affect is more beneficial than the loss of sectors and the negative impact on the economy.



This is supported by the statistics, which show a steady and overall increase of wages and salaries per capita within the manufacturing sectors. Additional to that, the country also sees an increasing investment per capita in the manufacturing sectors.



The image is not part of the article.