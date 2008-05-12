America II appoints V.P. for its European Operations

America II has appointed Torsten Gessner as Vice President, European Operations.

He will lead his team from St. Petersburg, USA and from Mönchengladbach, Germany.



Mr Gessner worked for Philips between 1999 and 2006, in the segment Semiconductors. He held various positions during that time including the global distribution and marketing with the responsibility for the USA, EMEA and Asia. From 2006 until 2008 he worked for the newly established company NXP Semiconductors and moved from Munich to Boston, USA, where he was responsible for Marketing and Operations Management for America.



In his new post, Mr Gessner will be responsible for the entire sales activities for America II in Europe. He will also be responsible for the expansion, development and management of a team of regional directors and managers. Additional to that he will lead the development of global and Pan-European customers in EMEA.



Mr Gessner added: "To use our capabilities not just in the USA, but also in Europe as well as increase the efficiency and productivity, we have to integrate our global activities and businesses more, coordinate the activities alongside the supply chain of our customers better. Additional to that we need to further expand our teams, which will be responsible for the further expansion into the other markets, such as DACH, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and so forth."