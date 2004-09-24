Sony Ericsson<br>will keep 60% EMS

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications will be keeping about 60% of its total handset production in the EMS (electronics manufacturing services) and ODM segments, DigiTimes reports. The handset vendor has no plans to add new partners for the short term.

EMS-Providers Flextronics International and Arima Communications continue to be the Sony Ericsson’s major EMS and ODM, respectively, for handset production. Sony Ericsson earlier invested about US$14.49 million to take a majority stake in Beijing Ericsson Putian Mobile Communication, adding that the company currently controls 51%. BMC has become Sony Ericsson’s China production base and aims to produce 13 million mobile phones this year according to DigiTimes.