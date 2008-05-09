Elcoteq says no closure of Tallinn plant

evertiq, reported earlier that if the situation in the Tallinn plant did not improve over the summer, the plant would face a possible closure, citing the Estonian newspaper Delfi.

The newspaper was referring to information that they received from inside the company. However, Jaanus Pauts, Communication Manager at Elcoteq Tallinn, said that there were no plans to close the Tallinn plant.



Today Elcoteq released in a statement plans to initiate procedures with its Tallinn-based personnel regarding compulsory holiday with partial pay and personnel reductions. Some 330 persons will be affected, of whom the majority will be laid off with partial pay.