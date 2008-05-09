SCH expands Coating Systems in Russia

SCH Technologies is expanding its market into Russia. A distributor based in Russia, Ostec Enterprise, has also agreed to be one of SCH Technologies’ distributors, which has increased the growth of SCH selling into the Russian market.

At the ExpoElectronica in Russia the company has received many enquiries from a number of Russian companies, on the new SMEMA UV oven. Also, the new flat pack coating system (comprising of a spray booth, single inspection booth and a curing cabinet), is being launched next month and this system has generated many enquiries from Russia, particularly from military contractors.



“We were thus able to use our expertise and assist with addressing their coating problems and generate prospective sales opportunities;” comments Dr. Lee Hitchens, Technical Director, at SCH Technologies. “We have just recently sold both spray & dip coating systems to Russian companies thanks to Ostec, one of our distributors.”