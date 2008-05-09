Paper: Elcoteq may close<br>down the Tallinn plant

If the order situation does not improve, the Elcoteq plant in Tallinn may close down this summer.

evertiq reported earlier today that EMS provider Elcoteq will reduce staff in Estonia. As many as 330 people could be affected by this decision. If the situation does not improve the plant may close down this summer, Delfi reports. The company is experiencing serious difficulties, and is therefore planning massive cuts. If the situation does not improve the plant will close, sources inside the company told Delfi. Elcoteq downsized the plant by 30 in March this year.