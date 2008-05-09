Electronics Production | May 09, 2008
Corporate Responsibility entails<br>cooperation throughout the supply chain
Minna Aila, Elcoteq’s Director Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility explains the importance of corporate responsibility within Elcoteq.
Companies in the electronics sector have to ensure that operations meet corporate responsibility requirements throughout the entire supply chain. In practice, this means communicating environmental and ethical requirements to suppliers, including these requirements in supplier contracts, assessing and auditing suppliers to examine and demonstrate that their operations comply with these requirements, and collecting and analyzing information concerning individual suppliers.
Corporate responsibility means taking responsibility for the impact of the company’s operations on both the local community and the company’s stakeholders. In an extended global supply chain, corporate responsibility entails knowledge of international environmental and ethical requirements as well as local legislation in each country. Careful monitoring of the outsourcing arrangements can protect the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM’s) reputation and brand value by ensuring that suppliers operate in a totally ethical manner.
Corporate responsibility covers three dimensions: economic, social and environmental. In Elcoteq, responsibility for addressing these three dimensions is integrated in the company’s strategy, management systems, corporate governance, and the principles and guidelines that are derived from them. The company and its customers expect all the partners in the supply chain to comply with international standards and agreements. In other words, these requirements extend beyond the company to the supply chain and other business partners.
Elcoteq is an international company operating in emerging markets which makes it particularly important for Elcoteq to manage corporate responsibility issues flawlessly. Most of Elcoteq’s net sales are generated by customers that market consumer products globally. For these OEMs, responsible operations throughout the entire supply chain are of paramount importance for safeguarding their brands and reputation. Elcoteq seeks to deliver on its value proposition by supporting its customers’ businesses as a reliable and responsible partner.
During 2006, Elcoteq’s environmental management emphasis focused on preparations for the RoHS directive, communicating the requirements and monitoring and making sure that suppliers were developing their capabilities to meet these requirements. The main priorities were investigating the compatibility of Elcoteq’s lead-free manufacturing processes and components and ensuring the availability of components that complied with RoHS requirements.
Corporate responsibility means taking responsibility for the impact of the company’s operations on both the local community and the company’s stakeholders. In an extended global supply chain, corporate responsibility entails knowledge of international environmental and ethical requirements as well as local legislation in each country. Careful monitoring of the outsourcing arrangements can protect the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM’s) reputation and brand value by ensuring that suppliers operate in a totally ethical manner.
Corporate responsibility covers three dimensions: economic, social and environmental. In Elcoteq, responsibility for addressing these three dimensions is integrated in the company’s strategy, management systems, corporate governance, and the principles and guidelines that are derived from them. The company and its customers expect all the partners in the supply chain to comply with international standards and agreements. In other words, these requirements extend beyond the company to the supply chain and other business partners.
Elcoteq is an international company operating in emerging markets which makes it particularly important for Elcoteq to manage corporate responsibility issues flawlessly. Most of Elcoteq’s net sales are generated by customers that market consumer products globally. For these OEMs, responsible operations throughout the entire supply chain are of paramount importance for safeguarding their brands and reputation. Elcoteq seeks to deliver on its value proposition by supporting its customers’ businesses as a reliable and responsible partner.
During 2006, Elcoteq’s environmental management emphasis focused on preparations for the RoHS directive, communicating the requirements and monitoring and making sure that suppliers were developing their capabilities to meet these requirements. The main priorities were investigating the compatibility of Elcoteq’s lead-free manufacturing processes and components and ensuring the availability of components that complied with RoHS requirements.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments