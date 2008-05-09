Medotech and BB Electronics cooperate

Medotech plans to launch a new device to the market, and in the process of finding partners for this project BB Electronics came out as a clear number one in a rigorous beauty contest among several other companies.

Medotech is a Danish company, which focuses on the development of medical products within the field of registration and analysis of signals from the human body. The result is sent back to the body as a biofeedback. The main product of Medotech is Grindcare for treatment of bruxism – nocturnal tooth grinding, which affects more than 20m people worldwide.



“We choose to work with BB Electronics on this new project for several reasons: They are able to help us all the way from specifications through prototyping and production. We expect to use all facilities at BB Electronics as the project is driven from their Technology Centre where the prototypes are done. Ramp-up will take place at BB Electronics facilities in Denmark and in the long run we expect a transfer production to BB Electronics dedicated facilities in China. The project managers at BB Electronics have proven to be very skilled in both development and management of the project. Therefore, both the business related match and the chemistry between our companies, which also is important, are very good” says CEO Troels Bierman Mortensen.



BB Electronics is taking its own medicine when it comes to outsourcing; in this project design and development have been outsourced to other companies in close cooperation with Medotech. “This is one of the reasons for selecting BB Electronics; they know what they are good at e.g. Design for manufacturing, production etc. but they also know the areas for which they need assistance." says Mr. Troels Bierman Mortensen.