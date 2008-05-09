NXP & Siemens in cooperation

NXP and Siemens Mobility have reached an agreement to technically collaborate with each other in order to develop NXP's new ATOP (Automotive Telematics On Board Unit Platform) into the 'single chip on-board unit' system based on GPS and GSM.

Once it is ready for the market, it is intended for use in private vehicles. ATOP can be used simply and cost-effectively as it exploits existing GPS/GSM mobile networks. It is not necessary to install expensive infrastructure such as toll stations. Drivers can install the on-board unit for private cars in just a few minutes. The system is secure and facilitates easy toll collection. Commercial use is planned for the first half of 2010.



NXP will supply a chip and basic software which combines all the functions for toll collection such as GPS (Global Positioning System), GPRS (General Packet Radio Service) and NFC (Near Field Communication) modules. Interfaces for flexible telematics applications such as additional traffic information, including the Smart X high-safety application, will be provided on a single-chip platform, which is fully automotive-grade. Siemens is to develop the on-board unit (OBU) and integrate the single chip and software from NXP.



The OBU is being developed to take into account the conditions inside the vehicle. This is necessary in order to enable it to withstand extreme temperatures. The lifetime of the unit is not dependent on the lifetime of the vehicle. The system is being developed in such a way that it can be easily fitted in the vehicle and, in the event of damage, can easily be replaced.