Huawei to divest part of mobile phone segment?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Huawei may divest parts of their mobile phone segment to a foreign investor.

The process is still in its early stages, reports the newspaper. However the company plans to hold meeting with possible strategic investors this month. The sale could rank among the largest foreign investments in a Chinese company. The foreign investor could possibly take a majority shareholding in the business. However, the company does not plan to exit the segment completely.