Celestica warns shareholders

The EMS-provider Celestica has warned shareholders about transfer pricing issues. The company stated, in a document that accompanied the Q1/08 fiscal results the following facts.

We are subject to tax audits by local tax authorities. Tax authorities could challenge the validity of our inter-company financing and transfer pricing policies which generally involve subjective areas of taxation and a significant degree of judgment. If any of these tax authorities is successful in challenging our financing or transfer pricing policies, our income tax expense may be adversely affected and we could also be subject to interest and penalty charges.



In connection with ongoing tax audits in Canada, tax authorities have taken the position that income reported by one of our Canadian subsidiaries in 2001 should have been materially higher as a result of certain inter-company transactions. The successful pursuit of that assertion could result in that subsidiary owing significant amounts of tax, interest and possibly penalties. We believe we have substantial defences to the asserted position and have adequately accrued for any probable potential adverse tax impact. However, there can be no assurance as to the final resolution of this claim and any resulting proceedings and if this claim and any ensuing proceedings are determined adversely to us, the amounts we may be required to pay could be material.