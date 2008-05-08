Intel sees good sales in South-East Europe

Intel reports a robust sales business for its processors and components in South-East Europe. Especially Romania is a strong market, states EETimes, citing Robert Golubeff, manager of Intel Hungary in Budapest.

The Romanian sales have increased more than 50% annually, mainly because of the high demand for its Pentium Duo Core and Core2 Duo processors. The Romanian government projects and the computerization of education is driving growth in 2008 too. "Even without the government projects, we would still see a strong market in Romania," Golubeff said.



He also states that other countries, such as Serbia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo, are also reporting high sales figures. However, he declined to give specific details reports EETimes.



Hungary and Romania see a rise of their own domestic notebook brands, which are stocked in retail stores. In Romania, local integrators Flamingo and K-Tech Electronics also have their own lines of desktops and notebooks available in retail outlets.



Golubeff said the region continues its upward trend and he expects double-digit growth in 2008 for Intel Hungary. Currently he has 8 employees, but plans to increase this number this year.