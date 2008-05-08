Sanmina-SCI to close down<br>plant earlier then expected

evertiq reported earlier that the EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will close its plant in Forserum, Sweden during this autumn, However according to the latest reports the plant will close down earlier than expected.

At the beginning it was stated that 90 employees will be laid off in autumn this year. However, now it seems that lay-offs will start as early as June/ July. Those employees who have a longer period of notice will be compensated with a double salary.



Mats Sigfridsson, CEO for Sanmina-SCI in Forserum, told evertiq earlier that the company will close its plant in Forserum and that the production will be transferred to Hungary.