Celestica appoints new president, Europe

Celestica Inc. has announced the recent appointment of James Rowan to president of Celestica, Europe.

In his new role, Mr. Rowan will be responsible for leading Celestica's European operations, a strategic component of the company's global manufacturing footprint and ensuring Celestica's European operations are strategically aligned to meet the evolving needs of its OEM customers. He will also be responsible for managing Celestica's valued customer relationships in Europe, overseeing the implementation of Lean process improvements across Celestica's European facilities, and ensuring compliance with pending European Union environmental legislation.



Mr. Rowan brings over 15 years of industry experience to his role. He was previously the vice president, European Operations at Flextronics for five years, where he was responsible for the operational performance of the company's central European footprint.



Prior to that, he was the president, Europe at Altatron, where he was responsible for building the company's European operations. Mr. Rowan has also held senior management positions at International Components Corporation (ICC) and was the founder of Electroconnect, a specialist contract electronics manufacturer, acquired by Prestwick Holdings in 1992.



He holds certifications from Glasgow College of Technology and Glasgow Caledonian University, including Mechanical Engineering Apprenticeship, (EITB), as well as an HNC in Mechanical & Production Engineering and an ONC in Electrical & Electronics Engineering.