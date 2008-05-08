Schweizer establish a strategy plan

The management of Schweizer Electronic has established a strategy plan, which presents considerable future investments as well as essential restructuring and cost cutting measures.

The management presented the new plan „Phönix Schweizer 2012!" at the press conference on financial statements in Schramberg, Germany yesterday.



The realisation of the strategy will not only strengthen the future of the company, but also tap into new growth segments in Germany and abroad. The plan was presented to the board of directors in April and has now been approved..

„Phönix Schweizer 2012!"



Urgent measures – cost management

We have put the cost management of Q4/07 on test and defined fist measures, which already have been put into force. The Q1/08 has seen first improvements.



Adaptations of the portfolio

1. Increase of turnover from our top customers by 25% and an increase of our market presence

2. Development of new customer relations

3. Growth in EURO and not in quantity per workday; focus on net product and high-profile products

4 innovation and product development: means strengthening of customer-oriented product and solution development as well as a systematic pursuit of business activities outside the PCB segment.



Development of strategic alliances and partnerships

Schweizer Electronic plans to increase its strategic alliance and partnership networks to reach two main goals: product supply from low-cost regions and the increase of business activities, such as design, development, and prototyping and small-series capabilities.



