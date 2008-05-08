Compal to set up a plant in Poland & Brazil

Taiwan-based Compal Electronics plans to build two new notebook production facility, one in Poland and the other one Brazil.

Compal President Ray Chen said that the company will keep its production base in China, while buying a second base in Vietnam, reports the Economic Daily News. He also said that Compal plans to diversify investment due to the difficulty in expanding notebook computer output in China, caused by transport and component supply problems, Monstersandcritics reports. Compal therefore plans to open two new notebook computer plants in Poland and in Brazil. In the initial stage, the plants in Poland and Brazil will handle notebook repair work. Later this year, the company plans to start production at both facilities.