Adeptron approves investment by R.H. Global

Adeptron reports that its shareholders voted in favour of the previously announced private placement investment of $6 million by R.H. Global Technologies.

At a special meeting held today, Adeptron shareholders in person and by proxies voted in excess of 99% in favour of the resolution which approves the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to closing conditions and receipt of all regulatory approvals. Adeptron expects to close the Private Placement before the end of May, 2008.