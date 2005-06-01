Scanditron to establish sales office in Denmark

Scanditron Sweden, a supplier of machines, material and services for the manufacture of electronic products, has today announced that it has established a sales office in Denmark.

The new sales office will open today, June 1st, in Horsens, Denmark. Mr. Sören Tranberg will be responsible for Scanditron's sales activities in Denmark. Sören Tranberg has earlier worked for Cyncrona Denmark, a competitor of Scanditron.



Scanditron, formerly known as Sincotron, also has a subsidiary in Poland. The company is part of the Swedish group ElektronikGruppen BK AB which is listed on the Swedish stock exchange.