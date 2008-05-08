AT&S: from Frankfurt to listing at Wiener Börse

The Management Board of AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft („AT&S“) decided – subject to approval by the Supervisory Board – to apply for listing of the AT&S shares with the Wiener Börse (Vienna Stock Exchange) and to apply for delisting from the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Hereby, AT&S intends a listing in the market segment "Prime Market“ of the Vienna Stock Exchange. It is envisaged to apply for listing with the Vienna Stock Exchange on May 14, 2008. Two stock exchange trading days after approval of the application for listing, trading and listing with the Vienna Stock Exchange will commence. In conjunction with the commencement of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the Company intends to concentrate the trading of AT&S shares on this Stock Exchange.



Therefore the Management Board has resolved to apply for delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and withdrawal of the admission for AT&S shares to be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in conjunction with the commencement of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Company expects that the executive board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will approve this application. Upon approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a period of approximately three months of double listing with the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will commence. After a period of three months, admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange would be withdrawn and trading on the regulated market would be discontinued there.