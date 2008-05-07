Mentor Graphics in partnership with NXP

Mentor Graphics announced a partnership with NXP Semiconductors in which Mentor’s Design-for-Test (DFT) products will be used by NXP Semiconductors to further improve the quality and time-to-market of NXP’s solutions.

The agreement provides NXP with Mentor’s DFT solutions, including the TestKompress compressed pattern generation and the YieldAssist failure diagnosis tools. It also provides interim support for NXP’s test tools.



Under the agreement, Mentor Graphics also obtains rights to NXP’s internally-developed test tools, technology and talent as a portion of NXP’s DFT tools development organization joins Mentor’s Design-for-Test product division. This division of Mentor is also establishing a new R&D facility in Hamburg.